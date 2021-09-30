Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080841803
Stunning view of the eastern flank of Mount Athabasca with glacier and Boundary Peak in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada in the Rocky Mountains on cloudy day in autumn season.
Mount Athabasca, Alberta T0L, Canada
By T. Schneider
albertaathabascaautumnawebeautifulboundary peakcanadacanadiancloudscloudyfallflankglacialglaciericeicefields parkwayjasperjasper national parklandscapelightmountmount athabascamountainmountainsnational parknaturenorth americaoutdoorparkwaypeakrangerockrock facerockiesrocky mountainsroughruggedscenicseasonshadowskyslopesnowsteepstunningsunnysunshinetravelviewwhite
Categories: Nature
