Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083829089
Stunning landscape with snow-covered hiking trail on slope in front of the rugged rock face of Mount Edith Cavell in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada on foggy morning in autumn.
#1 Compound RD, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventurealbertaautumnbeautifulcanadacanadiancloudscoldfallfogfoggyfootpathhikehikingjasperjasper national parklandscapemajesticmistmorningmount edith cavellmountainmountainsnational parknaturenorth americaoutdoorpathrockrockiesrockyrocky mountainsroughruggedscenicseasonskyslopesnowsnow-coveredstunningthicktrailtraveltreeviewweatherwhitewildernesswinter
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist