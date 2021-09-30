Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080467439
Stunning landscape in the Rocky Mountains with meadow of brown grass surrounded by coniferous forest and majestic snow-capped Mount Athabasca in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada in autumn season.
Parker Ridge, Alberta T0L, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
albertaathabascaautumnbanff national parkbeautifulbeauty in naturebrowncanadacanadiancloudscloudycolorfulcolorsconiferousfallforestgrassgreenhikehikinghildahilda peakidylliclandscapemeadowmount athabascamountainmountainsnational parknatureno peoplenorth americaoutdoorpeakrockrockiesrocky mountainsroughscenicseasonskysnowsnow-cappedstunningtranquiltraveltreetreesvalleyview
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist