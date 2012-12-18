Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stunning emotional portrait of a young professional female sitting alone in a modern office building
Portrait of Young Beautiful Woman with Big Eyes, Long Hair and Evening Make-up, Stylish Sexy Look
Portrait of Young Beautiful Woman with Big Eyes, Long Hair and Evening Make-up, Stylish Sexy Look
Serious woman wearing a summer top standing looking speculatively at the camera with a frontal glance in a shadowy environment
Portrait of a 9 years old female child, portrait concept of a child. Close-up face of beautiful girl 8-9 years old. Concept child teenager. A girl with long blond hair. Girl 9 years old in a cafe
Beautiful brunette closeup portrait
Face of a beautiful young turkish girl close-up
young natural blonde woman looking beyond with sunlight in illuminating her face

See more

1718321794

See more

1718321794

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125347860

Item ID: 2125347860

Stunning emotional portrait of a young professional female sitting alone in a modern office building

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

sashalexander

sashalexander