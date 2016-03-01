Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Study fatigue, a young student experiences fatigue while reading a textbook. A young brunette in a pink hoodie wearily buried her forehead in a textbook.
Close-up portrait of young pretty business woman holding red credit card isolated on white background
Close-up portrait of young pretty business woman holding red credit card isolated on white background
Young businesswoman with a blank business badge isolated on white
Close-up portrait of young smiling business woman holding credit card isolated on white background
Close-up portrait of young pretty business woman holding red credit card isolated on white background
Close-up portrait of young smiling business woman holding credit card
Close-up portrait of young pretty business woman holding red credit card isolated on white background

See more

293872154

See more

293872154

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129288861

Item ID: 2129288861

Study fatigue, a young student experiences fatigue while reading a textbook. A young brunette in a pink hoodie wearily buried her forehead in a textbook.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Trismegist san

Trismegist san