Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Studio top view shot of pink rubber casual unisex slipper, flowers wicker hat, woven handbag and sunglasses placed on green swimming ring for summer beach sea weekend vacation on white background.
Edit
Wicker bag with colorful scarf, towel, bottles of lotions on green background.
The mimosa, a yellow flower, to celebrate the women's day. The flower is closed in a paper cone, on the background of a white wooden heart.
yellow and red eggs, cracked, golden, light background, basket, Easter
Easter eggs on wooden background with copy space.
Composition of spa items on a color blue background with a tropical leaf, the concept of body care and spa treatments
Colorful measuring spoons in basket isolated on white background with clipping path.
Colorful france macarons on yellow background - Retro filter effect & selective focus

See more

338905577

See more

338905577

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140968769

Item ID: 2140968769

Studio top view shot of pink rubber casual unisex slipper, flowers wicker hat, woven handbag and sunglasses placed on green swimming ring for summer beach sea weekend vacation on white background.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio