Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Studio Shot of Blue Colored Gladiolus Isolated on White Background. Large Depth of Field (DOF). Macro. Symbol of Reminisce, Love and Precision.
Photo Formats
2328 × 4272 pixels • 7.8 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
545 × 1000 pixels • 1.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
273 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.