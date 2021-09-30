Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094267970
Studio portrait of man wears in Santa's hat plays on saxophone isolated on white studio background. New Year party.
UKRAINE
S
By SOK Studio
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022actionadultadvertisementartartistcaucasiancelebratingchristmasempty spaceenjoyentertainmenteventexpressionsfestivefree spacegoldguyhandsomeholdingholidayshumaninstrumentisolatedjazzmalemanmock upmusicmusicalmusiciannew year conceptnew year partyoneperformperformanceperformerpersonplayplayerprofessionalsantas hatsaxsaxophonesaxophonistskillsoundspace for textstudiowhite
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist