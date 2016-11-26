Images

Studio portrait of happy blond young woman raising crossed fingers, hoping for victory, wishing her luck, waiting good news, wearing checkered dress, standing over gray background, with copy space
Studio portrait of happy pretty blond girl wearing checkered dress, turning around and smiling joyfully, looking relaxed and cheerful, standing over gray background, with copy space
Studio portrait of happy cheerful girl wearing checkered dress, plugging her ears with fingers, smiling joyfully, looking satisfied and positive, standing over gray background, copy space on left
Studio portrait of happy overjoyed blond girl wearing checkered dress, smiling cheerfully, holding hands together near face, rejoicing at her success, standing over gray background, with copy space
Studio portrait of strict girl wearing checkered dress, turning around, showing silence gesture with finger over lips, requiring to stop talking, standing over gray background, with copy space
Studio portrait of surprised girl wearing checkered dress, turning around, with widened eyes and open mouth, looking impressed and shocked by news, standing over gray background, with copy space
Studio portrait of happy blond girl wearing checkered dress, pointing with fingers at her cheerful smile, having fun, feeling happiness and pleasure, standing over gray background, with copy space
Studio portrait of happy blond girl wearing dress, with eyes closed, raising crossed fingers, hoping for victory, wishing her luck, waiting good news, standing over gray background, with copy space

1770826700

Item ID: 2137422939

Studio portrait of happy blond young woman raising crossed fingers, hoping for victory, wishing her luck, waiting good news, wearing checkered dress, standing over gray background, with copy space

