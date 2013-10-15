Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Studio portrait of a caucasian woman smiling and holding a sign that says "love your body". She is wearing a pink sports bra and yoga pants. The background is vibrant blue.
young woman showing her curriculum vitae proudly
happy woman in white casual vest holding credit card in front of. isolated female portrait.
Pregnant woman showing the baby's name
serious business woman showing resignation contract
Pretty smiling woman.
young woman showing her curriculum vitae proudly
woman with document

See more

171820457

See more

171820457

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131178525

Item ID: 2131178525

Studio portrait of a caucasian woman smiling and holding a sign that says "love your body". She is wearing a pink sports bra and yoga pants. The background is vibrant blue.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Angela Holmyard

Angela Holmyard