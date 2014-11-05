Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Studio portrait of a caucasian woman in her 30s wearing a sports bra and yoga pants. She is smiling and has her hand on her hip. The background is beige.
Beautiful asian fitnesses woman in studio
female fitness model
Beautiful and sexy young brunette girl isolated
Fitness woman body
Fitness woman body
portait of a pregnant woman with hands on tummy on white background
Lovely Black woman in exercise outfit, looking thoughtful

See more

1046860780

See more

1046860780

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131146998

Item ID: 2131146998

Studio portrait of a caucasian woman in her 30s wearing a sports bra and yoga pants. She is smiling and has her hand on her hip. The background is beige.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3395 × 5093 pixels • 11.3 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Angela Holmyard

Angela Holmyard