Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
student woman with backpack walking in the park drinking juice and talking on cellphonestudent woman with backpack walking in the park drinking juice and talking on cellphone
Happy female kid sits on the bench in the park. Fresh air. End of quarantine
Close up portrait of a smiling young girl in hat holding coffee cup outdoors
Young lady pulling smartphone out to reply to text by Eiffel Tower in Paris
Sad woman with mask complaining looking at her smartphone walking in the park in bad times
Portrait of attractive woman talking on mobile phone
beauty asian woman sightseeing and take photo cherry blossom in long holiday new year 2020
Very upset, charming, nice woman touching nose between closed eyes standing outdoors, want to cry, having stressful relationship, worry about conflict with her lover, having troubles with work

See more

1286161348

See more

1286161348

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132268511

Item ID: 2132268511

student woman with backpack walking in the park drinking juice and talking on cellphonestudent woman with backpack walking in the park drinking juice and talking on cellphone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

francofoto

francofoto