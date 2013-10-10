Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A student in mask is wearing a graduation cape and robe holding blank copy space place concept of the class 2021 coronavirus pandemic of the covid. Graduation student on white background
Graduation of a woman with face mask dressed in a black gown and holding black cat
A student in mask is wearing a graduation cape and robe holding blank copy space place concept of the class 2021 coronavirus pandemic of the covid. Graduation student on white background
Graduate girl in medical mask at coronavirus covid-19 period. Woman with master degree in black graduation gown and cap. Distance learning online. Study at home. Graduation college.
beautiful graduate girl, wearing a medical mask on her face and a graduation hat on her head on white background. Graduation, distance education
beautiful graduate girl, wearing a medical mask on her face and a graduation hat on her head on white background. Graduation, distance education
Graduate girl in medical mask at coronavirus covid-19 period. Woman with master degree in black graduation gown and cap. Distance learning online. Study at home. Graduation college.
Graduate girl in medical mask at coronavirus covid-19 period. Woman with master degree in black graduation gown and cap. Distance learning online. Study at home. Graduation college.

See more

1941667963

See more

1941667963

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123835284

Item ID: 2123835284

A student in mask is wearing a graduation cape and robe holding blank copy space place concept of the class 2021 coronavirus pandemic of the covid. Graduation student on white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5784 × 3856 pixels • 19.3 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lvivjanochka Photo

Lvivjanochka Photo