Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The student life. Shot of a group of university students working on computers in the library at campus.
Creative young woman working in office with graphic tablet
Serious attractive young lady mentor with curly hair giving papers and talking to young intern in modern office
Smiling man having an interview with woman at coffee shop
Man entrepreneur wearing casual clothes and stubble working in stylish bright room with laptop. Talking on the phone
Students of architecture faculty drawing project together at cafe. Friends doing home task at catering establishment. Concept of drafting with ruler and divider.
Young pretty secretary refusing business boss to touch hand at cafe with black document case on table. Handsome man wears grey suit and blue shirt. Concept of flirting with female worker at catering
two young asian business people working together in office discussing business.

See more

1340901746

See more

1340901746

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129942714

Item ID: 2129942714

The student life. Shot of a group of university students working on computers in the library at campus.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8688 × 5792 pixels • 29 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A