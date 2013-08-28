Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stud Angus, wagyu, speckle park, Murray grey, Dairy and beef Cows and Bulls grazing on grass and pasture in a field. The animals are organic and free range, being grown on an agricultural farm.
Formats
9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG