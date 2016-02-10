Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
STUART, FL - NOVEMBER 14: The Aeroshell Aerobatic team performs the missing man formation at the Visiting Nurse Association's Veteran's Day Airshow on November 14, 2009 at Witham Field in Stuart, FL
Photo Formats
2077 × 1493 pixels • 6.9 × 5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 719 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 360 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.