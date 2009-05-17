Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
The STS (Sail Training Ship) Mir is a Russian three-masted, full-rigged sailing ship, registered at St. Petersburg, Russia. The Mir anchored in Neva river.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2416 pixels • 13 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 621 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 311 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.