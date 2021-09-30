Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090999002
Structured ceiling. Abstract modern architecture or interior design. Minimalist geometric background in gray halftones. Angular or polygonal structure of surfaces and edges.
U
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstractiveanglesangulararchitecturebackdropbackgroundbacklightbacklitbrightceilingconstructioncornercornersdarkdesigndiagonalemptyfuturisticgeometricgeometrygradientgraphicgrayillustrationinteriorlightlinesmetallicminimalminimalismminimalistmodernofficepatternperspectiveplasteredpolygonpolygonalrectanglesrectangularroomshapesilverspacesurfacetechnologytexturewallwhite
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist