Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083367575
Structure of steel roof frame for construction.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureassemblybackgroundbeambuildingbuilding exteriorbuilt structurebusinesscompositionconstructionconstruction industryconstruction sitedesigndetaildevelopmentengineerengineeringexteriorframehomehouseindustryironmaterialmetalpatternprojectpropertypurlinresidenceroofroof beamroof frameroofingstructuretechnologytrusstruss roofunfinishedworking
Categories: Business/Finance, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist