Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089979518
Structure of steel for building construction
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitecturebackgroundbeambuildingbusinesscitycityscapecloseupconstructioncorporatecranedesigndevelopmentengineeringequipmentexteriorfactoryframefuturisticgirderglasshighhouseindustrialindustryinfrastructureironmaterialmetalmodernnewofficeoutdoorspatternprojectpropertyroofshapesiteskyskyscrapersteelstructuresupporttechnologytexturetrussurbanwork
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist