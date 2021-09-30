Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091423799
Strong healthy straight white teeth. Close up portrait of happy Caucasian girl wearing floral dress isolated over blue background with beaming smile pointing on perfect clear white teeth.
Madrid, Spain
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blondebreathcaucasiacleanconceptcorrectiondentistdresseuropeanfacefemalefloralfreshgirlgoodhandhappyhealthhealthcarehealthyhispanichygieneindicatinginvisible bracesisolatedlipsmouthnaturalniceorthodonticsperfectpointingpresentingsexyshowingskinskincaresmilesmoothsummertattoo girltattooedteethtoothytreatmentwellbeingwellnesswhiteningwomanyouth
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist