Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stressed driver talking on sellphone on roadside near her smashed vehicle calling for emergency service help after car accident. Road safety and insurance concept
Portrait of middle aged woman making emergency call while standing at her broken down car on the road and checking engine oil.
A beautiful girl of European appearance in glasses and a brown hat stands near a black car. Photoshoot near the car.
Men are calling auto insurance.
Mechanic woman posing with wrenches and spanners
The girl came to the showroom to buy a new car. The concept of buying a new car
A woman in a car broke down on the road trying to fix the problem and called a car repair shop or someone close to help.
A man helping a young woman to repair her car

See more

516047209

See more

516047209

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137407573

Item ID: 2137407573

Stressed driver talking on sellphone on roadside near her smashed vehicle calling for emergency service help after car accident. Road safety and insurance concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bilanol

Bilanol