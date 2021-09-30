Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083387186
Street portrait smiling beautiful girl on festive christmas street in evening against background of christmas lights hands in mittens. Girl in stylish winter warm clothes. The model looks into camera.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bokehcapchristmascityclimateclose-upeuropeeveningeyesfacefairfashionfashion outfitfree timefreshgarlandgirlgirl cheerfulgorgeoushandshappyhatheadwear colorfulknittedladylightlong hairmittensmodelnature decembernewnew yearniceparkscarfscenerysnowsoftstreetstyle stylishstylishthe lightstopcoattravelwinterwomanwoolyearyoung
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist