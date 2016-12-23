Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Street lamp on the background of a modern residential high-rise. Street lamp in the front in focus and residential buildings in the background.
Formats
5075 × 3448 pixels • 16.9 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 679 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG