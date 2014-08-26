Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
street artist draws colorful and vibrant graffiti. Modern art concept with city guy, artist applies bright graffiti on gray wall
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4510 × 3383 pixels • 15 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG