Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
strawberry white parts summer fruit harvest natural food leaf fresh healthy raw liquid nurture elements mature pure good tender nourishment summertime treat ready serving aliment foodstuff juicy nutri
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

4625839

Stock Photo ID: 4625839

strawberry white parts summer fruit harvest natural food leaf fresh healthy raw liquid nurture elements mature pure good tender nourishment summertime treat ready serving aliment foodstuff juicy nutri

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eva Kali

Eva Kali