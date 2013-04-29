Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
strawberry - orange pudding combination. layer pudding with fruit layer on top, milk in the middle and chocolate in bottom side. it's beautiful pudding with beautiful color from fruit.
Formats
3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG