Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
strawberries and marsala roses wedding centerpieces. red strawberries and flowers in wedding table decoration.
summer wedding table decoration in marsala and scarlet colour.
Formats
2560 × 1709 pixels • 8.5 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG