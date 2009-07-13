Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Storm clouds gather over broad glacial valley with erratic granite boulders in the Cordillera Huayhuash, Andes, Peru, South America
Photo Formats
2600 × 1740 pixels • 8.7 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.