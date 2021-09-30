Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100974566
A stork in a nest on an electric pole against a blue sky. The arrival of storks or the first signs of spring in Europe.
P
By PhotoRK
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalarrival of storksbackgroundbeakbeautifulbeautybirdbirdsblackblueblue skycountrysidedayecologyelectricfirst storkflightflyflyingfreedomhighlandscapenaturalnaturenestoneornithologyoutdooroutdoorsruralscenesigns in springskyspringspring is comingstandingstorkstork's neststorkssummersunnysymbolwhitewildwildlifewingwings
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist