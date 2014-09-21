Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
stop war in Ukraine and humanitarian aid to refugees. Teddy bear showing a heart in the colors of the Ukrainian flag with the peace symbol. He is holding a yellow and blue balloon. Isolated on white
Edit
a happy teddy bear with a pair of lgbt ballons
Vector illustration of cute little Teddy bear holding colorful balloons
3d render of a baby panda bear walking along with balloons
Cartoon illustration of sweet teddy bears in love.
Cartoon illustration of sweet teddy bears in love. Vector illustration.
Illustration of cute little Teddy bear holding colorful balloons
illustration of isolated teddy bear flies with balloon

See more

58911595

See more

58911595

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139309467

Item ID: 2139309467

stop war in Ukraine and humanitarian aid to refugees. Teddy bear showing a heart in the colors of the Ukrainian flag with the peace symbol. He is holding a yellow and blue balloon. Isolated on white

Formats

  • 4775 × 5734 pixels • 15.9 × 19.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

visivastudio