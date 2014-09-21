Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
stop war in Ukraine and humanitarian aid to refugees. Teddy bear showing a heart in the colors of the Ukrainian flag with the peace symbol. He is holding a yellow and blue balloon. Isolated on white
Formats
4775 × 5734 pixels • 15.9 × 19.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG