Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stop war, conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Hands of a woman holding a symbol to stop the war
Green pass of the covid-19, a woman shows a mobile phone with the health passport. Vaccination certificate to enter bars and restaurants, coronavirus
A young woman admiring the beautiful city from the wall of the Gibralfaro Castle in the city of Malaga, Andalusia. Spain
Female doctor giving the coronavirus vaccine to a young pregnant woman. Antibodies, immunize population. side effects, risk people, antibodies, new normal, covid-19. Vertical photo
An elderly woman receiving the injection of the coronavirus vaccine by a doctor to receive the antibodies, immunize the population. side effects, risk people, antibodies, new normal, covid-19.
A girl hiker with a yellow backpack on the Mirador de la Peñitas trail in the Peñitas canyon, Fuerteventura, Canary Islands. Spain
Consulting instructions with the swab in the reagent liquid. A young woman doing the rapid antigen test at her home, sars-cov-2, coronavirus, covid-19
A young woman tourist on Calahonda beach in the town of Nerja, Andalusia. Spain. Costa del sol in the Mediterranean Sea.

See more

2109539969

See more

2109539969

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129286320

Item ID: 2129286320

Stop war, conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Hands of a woman holding a symbol to stop the war

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Unai Huizi Photography

Unai Huizi Photography