Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081003875
stone working tools, granite boulder. Making plain surface with angle grinder and diamond cutting disc. Hammer with red and black handle
N
By NeilsSS
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abrasiveangleangle grinderarchitecturebackgroundbuildcarbidecarpentrycementcloseupconcreteconstructionconstruction siteconstruction workscuttingdisc grinderelectric toolequipmentgrindinghammerhand grinderheavyindustrialindustryjobmanmaterialoldoutdooroutsidepaving stonepower grinderpower toolprofessionalrandomsandingsitesteelstonestone blocksstructuretoolvibrationvintagewallwaterworkworkerworkplace
Categories: Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist