Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stone walls, protection from backshore erosion. Stones in a metal mesh. Gabion wall constructed using steel wire mesh basket. Steel gabion filled with granite rocks at river bank.
Tar texture pattern and background.
Moss and lichen in forest. close up background.
Hand and wolf footprint
Photo realistic seemless texture pattern of colorful painted concrete walls
Abstract of Nature’s artistic formation of snow and frost on a tree perfect for Christmas and holiday backgrounds.
Textured background of fallen autumn leaves on lawn under first snow on November day
sea of used plastic bottles in autumn forest. Illegal garbage in forest. Ecologic problem in not developed countries.

See more

1155857845

See more

1155857845

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137581481

Item ID: 2137581481

Stone walls, protection from backshore erosion. Stones in a metal mesh. Gabion wall constructed using steel wire mesh basket. Steel gabion filled with granite rocks at river bank.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

kckate16

kckate16