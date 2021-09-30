Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088061999
Stone texture. Closeup of the rough texture of a big rock. Surface of the stone for natural background. Closeup blurred stone background texture. a rock
B
By Berniece
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitecturebackdropbackgroundblackblurredbrowncementcloseupcolorconcretecrackerscurvedesigndetaildirtyearthgeologygranitegraygreygrungehardmacromaterialmineralmountainnaturalnatureoldpatternrockrockyrocky mountainroughsandstonesciencestonestructuresurfacetexturetexturedvintagewallwallpaperweathered
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist