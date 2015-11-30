Images

Stone Sculpture of Beautiful Female (Madanikas) with selective focus, 12th century Hindu temple, Ancient stone art and sculptures in each pillars, Chennakeshava Temple, Belur, Karnataka, India.
STATUES AT SOMESHWARA TEMPLE AT BELURU ,KARNATAKA. ANCIENT STONE ENGRAVING AT SOMESHWARA TEMPLE .
Chennakeshava Temple, Belur, Karnataka, India
Veerabhadra temple Lepakshi India
Thailand - August 14, 2016: Big golden Buddha sitting Buddha Blessing black and white.
Detail of silver door at Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke near Bikaner, Rajasthan state of India. It is also known as the Temple of Rats
Sculpture hindu goddess Saraswathi in garden on Bali island
Historic bas-reliefs of Apsara Deva on wall of Ta Prohm (Tomb raider)Temple at Angkor Wat temple, Siem Reap, Cambodia. UNESCO World Heritage Site. Selective focus

1487082842

1487082842

2143609155

Item ID: 2143609155

Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Vinayak Jagtap

Vinayak Jagtap