Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stone Sculpture of Beautiful Female (Madanikas) with selective focus, 12th century Hindu temple, Ancient stone art and sculptures in each pillars, Chennakeshava Temple, Belur, Karnataka, India.
Edit
New York, NY USA - January 6, 2017: Imani Uzuri performs during 2017 New York Winter Jazz festival on stage at Le Poisson Rouge
Portrait man in black mask evil criminal and hold knife to kill the dog,Dangerous man ,Hijacker,Robber

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143609137

Item ID: 2143609137

Stone Sculpture of Beautiful Female (Madanikas) with selective focus, 12th century Hindu temple, Ancient stone art and sculptures in each pillars, Chennakeshava Temple, Belur, Karnataka, India.

Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vinayak Jagtap

Vinayak Jagtap