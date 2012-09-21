Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
The stone pagoda in the precincts of Bulguksa Temple is a turtle-shaped combat ship during the Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592. These two were made into wooden models and placed and photographed.
