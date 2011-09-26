Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stone carved elephant and obelisk outside the ancient Hindu Temple (Kailas Temple) carved out of solid rock. Cave number 16, Ellora Caves, near Aurangabad, India. 8th Century AD
Photo Formats
2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.