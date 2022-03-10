Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stockholm, Sweden - 10 March 2022: Glass obelisk at Sergels Torg in Stockholm with blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors in solidarity with Ukraine in front of colorful purple sunset in Sweden
