Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084059300
Stock photo of black and white color Indian breed street dog sitting alone on concrete road near wire fence, old orange color painted wall and green tress on background at Gulbarga Karnataka, India.
Gulbarga, Karnataka, India
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abandonedadorablealone doganimal behavioranimal body partanimal loveanimal photographybitch and dogblack and white color dogblur backgroundbuildingscityscapeclose upconcrete roadcopy spaceday timedoggyempty roadenvironmentgreen treesgulbargahomelesshungry dogindiainnocentkarnatakalonelylookingmammalnaturalnatureno peopleold wallon the streetorange color painted walloutdooroutsidepetplaceroadside treessadnessselective focusside viewsittingskystaring camerastock photostreet dogsurban scenewire fencing
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist