Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stock market data chart analysis by ingenious computer software . Investment application display stock market chart on the computer screen and advise trading decision .
Director of company having business meeting with his staff. showing presentation on flipchart or magnetic desk
Five business people working together in the office
Successful business presentation of a man at the office
Businessman presenting to colleagues at a meeting
Businessman presenting to colleagues at a meeting
Male and female executives smiling while looking away in conference room
Young business team enjoying success at conference table

See more

197189663

See more

197189663

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132510905

Item ID: 2132510905

Stock market data chart analysis by ingenious computer software . Investment application display stock market chart on the computer screen and advise trading decision .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6586 × 3704 pixels • 22 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio