Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stirling Castle, Stirling-shire, Scotland dates to the early 12th century, was a favorite residence of Scotland's Stuart monarchs, and is one of the nation's most historically important heritage sites
Photo Formats
3471 × 2311 pixels • 11.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG