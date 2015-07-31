Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Stirling Castle, Stirling-shire, Scotland dates to the early 12th century, was a favorite residence of Scotland's Stuart monarchs, and is one of the nation's most historically important heritage sites
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

25684003

Stock Photo ID: 25684003

Stirling Castle, Stirling-shire, Scotland dates to the early 12th century, was a favorite residence of Scotland's Stuart monarchs, and is one of the nation's most historically important heritage sites

Photo Formats

  • 3471 × 2311 pixels • 11.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Heartland Arts

Heartland Arts