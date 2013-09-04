Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stinking passionflower or Rambusa plant in Indonesian, green plants in tropical countries. This fruit tastes sweet. This plant is also known as mini passion fruit.
Formats
2786 × 2090 pixels • 9.3 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG