Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stinking passionflower or Rambusa plant in Indonesian, green plants in tropical countries. This fruit tastes sweet. This plant is also known as mini passion fruit.
Edit
Close up of an exotic insect-eating predator flower Venus flytrap dionaea, in a blurred background
Close up of the green prickle fruit
Dandelion
Wild rambutan, a typical fruits that growth in the wild, can find anywhere in jungle of Malaysia
flowers of cabbage thistle, Cirsium oleraceum,
The passionflower is not fully blossom beautiful nature green leaf background
Thai Eggplant

See more

649752922

See more

649752922

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143145653

Item ID: 2143145653

Stinking passionflower or Rambusa plant in Indonesian, green plants in tropical countries. This fruit tastes sweet. This plant is also known as mini passion fruit.

Formats

  • 2786 × 2090 pixels • 9.3 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Drosophila Photograph

Drosophila Photograph