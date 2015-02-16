Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Still life photo of a wine glass shaped as an iceberg. There are two peaches and the iceberg glass on a white table. The transparent stemmed goblet with wine is isolated on the light background.
Edit
Art of food & drink still life concept. Colorful drinks citrus fruits & herbs. Red healthy drinks and green apple White background. sharpness all over the image. Stack.
beautiful dessert mousse which was served in a glass for martini
Pink wine. Wine in a glass near fruits and grapes. Traditional Georgian wine according to ancient technology. Copy space Close up and vertical orientation.
Close up of drink - studio shot
Strawberry juice splash on a white background
Strawberry juice splash on a white background
Strawberry juice splash on a white background

See more

776816473

See more

776816473

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142489883

Item ID: 2142489883

Still life photo of a wine glass shaped as an iceberg. There are two peaches and the iceberg glass on a white table. The transparent stemmed goblet with wine is isolated on the light background.

Formats

  • 2250 × 3375 pixels • 7.5 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Redumbrella Europe