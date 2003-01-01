Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Still life with a bowl of olives, together with different seasonings used for their dressing, on a wooden board. Homemade preparation of olives, traditional of Mediterranean cuisine.
Formats
7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG