Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Still life with a bowl of olives, together with different seasonings used for their dressing, on a wooden board. Homemade preparation of olives, traditional of Mediterranean cuisine.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133128619

Item ID: 2133128619

Still life with a bowl of olives, together with different seasonings used for their dressing, on a wooden board. Homemade preparation of olives, traditional of Mediterranean cuisine.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SeluGallego

SeluGallego