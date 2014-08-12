Images

Stevedore working on the pier jetty or on terminal wharf of the port, busy and congestion working of labors in the port for part of the transport logistics services, sea and land transport meeting
engineering, loading master connecting to gantry crane driver by walkie talkie for lifting safety in loading the goods or shipment, lifting by gantry crane, working at risk on the high level insurance
engineering foreman, controller in working place, command working area for safety and security method
Engineer technician and helmet. T-shirt stands over the building in the construction zone.
Woman engineering in action in charge of works to takes control operation working in job site, working survey under quality control to ensure as per order control instruction
Male engineer, wearing blue overalls and orange helmet, with a laptop checking work of pump jack, making notes in his computer. Concept of petroleum industry and oil extraction.
Civil engineer and foreman control working at pile driver works to set precast concrete piles in a construction high building area

Item ID: 2124152669

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Iam_Anuphone

Iam_Anuphone