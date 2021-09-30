Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095767097
Stethoscope or phonendoscope lies on a group of small red hearts: medical cardiological concept of saving many lives, statistics of cardiovascular diseases, banner
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bannerbloodcardiaccardiologistcardiologycheckcholesterolclinicclinicalcopy spacecopy space framedaydevicediagnosisdiagnosticdiseasedoctordonatedonorfamilyflat layflat layoutflatlyframe for texthealthhealthyhealthy heartheartheart healthheartbeathospitalhumanlayoutmedicmedicalmedicinepatientpressurepulseredshapespace for textstethoscopesupportsurgerytext spacetooltop viewworld health dayworld heart day
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist