Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stethoscope hand medical background. Happy doctor in hospital uniform, blue gloves holding stethoscope isolated on white. Diagnostic, prevention of women diseases, healthcare
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4500 × 2917 pixels • 15 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 648 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 324 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG